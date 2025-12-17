Photos: First Look At Canterbury’s Malthouse Theatre Pantomime SLEEPING BEAUTY

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for SLEEPING BEAUTY, now playing as the annual pantomime at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury. The production celebrates five years of pantomime at the venue and continues the theatre’s festive-season programming.

The cast is led by Vicki Michelle (’Allo ’Allo, EastEnders, Whitstable Pearl) as Carabosse, with Joseph Gardner Hodges returning as Nurse Fanny. The production also features Tim Edwards (Wicked) as Jangles, Freya Karlettis (Hairspray) as Fairy Fabulous, Jordan Calloway (Saturday Night Fever) as Prince Charming, and Holly Reid, who is making her professional debut as Princess Aurora.

The ensemble includes Ella-Mia Dexter, Maddison Gault, Benjamin Colley, Maxwell Speller, Kerryn Innes, Josie Cooper, and Amy Hooper Mitchell. They are joined by more than 50 young performers from across Kent appearing in the juvenile ensemble.

SLEEPING BEAUTY is presented at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury, with tickets currently on sale.

Photo Credit: Zac Cooke

