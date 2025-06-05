Video: Ian Rickson Explains How Audible and TOGETHER Are Making Theatre Magic Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Downtown at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible Theater is celebrating its sixth off-Broadway season. This one is extra special however, as it marks a new collaboration with Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman’s new company, TOGETHER. The result is two fully-produced plays that are debuting in repertory this summer.



Ian Rickson is at the helm of both (running through June 18)- Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman; and Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors, with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith.

"Together is an initiative to very humbly create an environment for actors to be in relationship to each other- much more like the ensembles of the old days," Rickson explained in a recent chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I have a concern with a lot of my work that only the elite can see it. What will the future of theatre be if it gradually embraces more and more spectacle, the prices go up, and something that should be a popular art form becomes more elusive for the general public?

"I so love making work in England, but I've been reminded on this project how much access to the inner life Americans have and how available they are in terms of being responsive. Also, it's been really interesting for me having a whole new creative team," he continued. "It's good to do new things!"

Watch in this video as he chats more about both projects and explains why audiences need to head to the Minetta Lane!