Video: Jean Smart Is Glad to Be Back on Broadway in CALL ME IZZY

Jean Smart is back on Broadway for the first time in 25 years! She's starring in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, now running at Studio 54. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

"The audience responded in ways I couldn't even have dreamed of. They were so wonderful and they are such an integral part of the show, because I literally speak to them," Smart said of her first preview performance. "They got every, single solitary bit of the humor. They couldn't have been quieter or more attentive during the simpler moments. It was really satisfying."

"[Being onstage] is a great feeling, because everyone knows what it take to get up there," she continued. "The last several years when I go to see plays, no matter what the show is, I get very choked up during the curtain call when I watch actors. I know what it takes to get up there. I love actors and I appreciate them so much."

Watch in this video as Smart is joined by Lapine and Wax to chat more about the show.