Video: Bryan Cranston Stars in Exclusive Clip From Theater Dramedy EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Lionsgate's Everything's Going to Be Great, the new dramedy film starring Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney.

In the clip, Buddy (Bryan Cranston) shares a moment with his son, Lester, played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, as they bond over the frustrations of middle school. Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on Monday, June 9th, the movie will be available in select theaters on Friday, June 20.

Everything's Going to Be Great follows Buddy and Macy Smart as they lead their unpredictable life in regional theater, while also trying to raise their radically different sons, Lester and Derrick. Through it all, Buddy pursues his unstoppable dreams, and Macy is left to pull it all together and keep the family afloat. As the family grapples with identity and belonging, they share a humorous and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, learning the power of owning your spotlight, no matter what stage of life you’re in.

In addition to Cranston and Janney, the movie stars Chris Cooper, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Jack Champion, Simon Rex, Jessica Clement, Mark Caven, Chick Reid, and Tony Award winners Laura Benanti and Cady Huffman. Watch the full trailer below.