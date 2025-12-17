Review: MOANA JR at THEATRE ARTS

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The production of MOANA JR., the Musical at Theatre Arts in Observatory, directed and choreographed by Sonwa Sakuba, is a joyful and visually engaging theatrical experience, perfectly suited to holiday audiences and especially captivating for younger theatre-goers. At the heart of Moana Jr. is a story that celebrates courage, self-belief and the bravery it takes to step beyond what is familiar. Moana’s journey encourages audiences — particularly young viewers — to trust their instincts, face their fears and take responsibility for shaping their own futures. This empowering message resonates strongly, giving the production an emotional depth that extends beyond its visual appeal.

The set design is both imaginative and effective. (Sonwa Sakuba & Robin Palm) Panels adorned with Māori-inspired symbols establish a strong sense of place, while trailing ivy softens the stage and allows for seamless scene transitions. A boat with a sail serves as the central set piece and is cleverly wheeled around to represent different locations, becoming an integral part of Moana’s journey. Particularly striking is the use of blue cloths manipulated by chorus members to create the movement of the ocean — a simple yet highly theatrical device that brings the sea vividly to life.

Lighting is used with great sensitivity throughout the production, enhancing mood, atmosphere and storytelling without overwhelming the action on stage.

The standard of acting and performance is consistently strong. The young performer playing Moana (Chelsea Fyn) is excellent, with a lovely singing voice, an expressive face, and a calm confidence that anchors the production. Gramma Tala (Kiran Farred-Nagin) s another highlight, delivering a warm and engaging performance, while Maui (Sebastian Edridge), the boastful demi-god, is played with energy, humour and clear characterisation. All the chorus performers are expressive and participate energetically.

The costumes are colourful and simple, immediately evoking the feel of island life. They support movement beautifully and add to the overall vibrancy of the show. In contrast, the character of Tamatoa the crab (Anna Davidson) is a glittering standout — delightfully over-the-top, with plenty of glitz and theatrical flair.

The audience, made up largely of young children, was completely spellbound by the movement, music and unfolding story — surely the clearest measure of the production’s success.

Moana Jr. is highly recommended as uplifting holiday entertainment for the whole family. The show runs from 16–23 December 2025, with tickets available at www.theatrearts.co.za.

