The Humanist Project Announces Inaugural 'Professional Idiot Season'; Launches Fundraising Campaign

The Humanist Project announced the launch of its first official season, the Professional Idiot Season, marking a major step forward for the dynamic theatre company dedicated to joy, play, and human connection. To bring this inaugural season to life, the company has launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of $16,000.

The Professional Idiot Season is produced and devised by performers Mia Alexandra, Jon Mykul Bowen, Fernando Zermeno Garavito, Production Stage Manager Meg Meschino, and Artistic Director Michael F. Toomey, whose collaborative vision has shaped the company's playful, human-centered aesthetic.

After years of creating project by project, The Humanist Project has cultivated a vibrant artistic community of audiences, actors, teachers, neighbors, newcomers, and old friends. This new season brings that energy together into a unified year of bold, compassionate, and delightfully imaginative theatre.

2025 PROFESSIONAL IDIOT SEASON LINEUP

• Nobody Cares: America's Favorite Healthcare System

A dark, comedic solo show led by Michael F. Toomey, Nobody Cares imagines a world where even Death can't afford to die-and instead becomes trapped in the absurd maze of the American healthcare system.

• Natio Alienus

The third chapter in the acclaimed Danvers Onion cycle, this new sci-fi comedy features returning ensemble members Jon Mykul Bowen, Mia Alexandra, and Fernando Zermeno Garavito. Natio Alienus explores alienation, belonging, and identity through an entirely new world and story.

• The New Works Reading Series

A showcase of new scripts designed to uplift playwrights and foster community gathering. The series invites actors, audiences, and artists to collaborate, connect, and participate in the development of future work.

A Growing Community, A New Chapter

In just the last two years, The Humanist Project has produced two original shows, appeared in the New York Fringe Festival, completed an out-of-state residency, and expanded workshops for performers and non-performers alike. With the Professional Idiot Season, the company takes an exciting leap toward sustained annual programming rooted in laughter, curiosity, and compassion.

Donations will directly support artist compensation, rehearsal space, community programming, and the creation of innovative new work. Every contribution helps build a home for artists and audiences who believe in the transformative power of joy and humanity.

The Humanist Project is a New York-based theatre company committed to creating bold, joyful, and human-centered work. Through original productions, workshops, community events, and interdisciplinary collaboration, the company sparks empathy, curiosity, and delight in audiences and artists alike.