Exclusive: Tony Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers Sings 'Something to Shout About' from BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Need something other than the Tony Awards to shout about this week? BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance from Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers. Watch is she is joined by Boop! Music Director Rick Fox onstage at the new Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her eleven o'clock number, "Something to Shout About."

"['Something to Shout About'] is a little untraditional because it's an 'I Want' song at the end of the show. Betty has found all of these things that she decides that she loves and they are immediately taken away from her," Jasmine explained. "This is a moment when she is by herself in a plain of existence and she's saying, 'I finally figured out the thing that I want, and I want it! But I can't have it.' It's a realization and a plea.

"This song is so incredibly hard to sing. It's vocally demanding, but also incredibly emotionally demanding. You have to stay on top of it and let the thoughts keep flowing."

Watch the full song in this video!