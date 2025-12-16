Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett Will Lead BEACHES on Broadway

Following its sold-out, award-winning international premiere, Beaches, A New Musical will open on Broadway this spring at the Majestic Theatre, for a limited New York engagement to launch its multi-city National Tour. Previews begin Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th street), where the musical will run through Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Co-Directed by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – Assoc Dir), the Broadway premiere of the musical will star Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked) and Kelli Barrett (FX TV's “Fosse/Verdon,” Parade), as best friends Cee Cee and Bertie, respectively.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romanticrivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a score by Grammy Award- winning legend Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart, and a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

The musical will be choreographed by Jennifer Rias (A Doll's House, Dear Evan Hansen – Assoc.), with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge). The Broadway scenic design is by Drama Desk Award winner James Noone (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Chicago, Waitress), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Merrily We Roll Along), projection design by Tony Award Nominee David Bengali (Water for Elephants), and wig, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Buena Vista Social Club). Casting is by The TRC (Tara Rubin Casting) Company, Peter Van Dam, CSA, and Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor.

The Production Stage Manager is Thomas Recktenwald (Cabaret, The Music Man) and Alchemy Production Group (Come From Away) serves as General Manager.

Tickets will go on sale in January. To sign up for first access to tickets, visit beachesthemusical.com. Additional casting & production team, and dates & cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date.

Beaches, A New Musical is produced by Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, Alison Spiriti & Justin Sudds for Right Angle Entertainment, and Ryan Bogner & Tracey McFarland for Broadway & Beyond Theatricals with Crossroads Live producing the national tour. The musical celebrated its international premiere in 2024 at Theatre Calgary in Alberta, Canada, starring Vosk and Barrett. The production won 13 regional awards, including the BroadwayWorld Calgary Award for Best Musical, the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for Jessica Vosk, and the Calgary Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Performance for Kelli Barrett.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Kelli Barrett (Bertie) originated the role of Bertie White in the world premiere of Beaches at Theatre Calgary in 2024. She’s held principal roles in six different Broadway shows including the Tony-winning revival of Parade (Mrs. Phagan), Wicked (Nessarose), Dr. Zhivago (Lara Guishar), The Royal Family (Gwen Cavendish), Gettin’ the Band Back Together (Dani Franco) and Baby It’s You (Mary-Jane Greenberg). She’s starred in over 30 major television shows and feature films including recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Punisher” (Maria Castle), FX’s Emmy/Golden Globe-winning series “Fosse/Verdon” (Liza Minnelli), CW’s “Dynasty” (Nadia), Paramount’s “Younger” (Kamila), themusical version of Emma (Emma), and NBC’s Chicago Fire (Reneé Whaley). Off-Broadway she originated the leading role of Sherrie in Rock of Ages and played Frankie Frayne in the Encores! production of On Your Toes. Regional theater favorites include Michael Arden’s production of My Fair Lady as Eliza Doolittle (Bay Street Theater) and Beverly Bass/Annette in Come From Away (The Cape Playhouse). She’s also a published author, director, teacher, Master Certified Life Coach, and Partner/Creative Director for Full Circle Artists. When she’s not traveling the globe with her husband (Tony Nominee Jarrod Spector) performing their award-winning cabarets, building shows for Full Circle, or working with clients, you can find her at a poker table.

Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee) is a powerhouse performer and accomplished actress known for electrifying roles on Broadway, concert stages, and across digital media. She recently completed her celebrated run on Broadway as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen. Vosk created the fan-favorite role of Lute in both seasons of the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, which debuted on Amazon Prime at #2 globally. She is the creator and star of the viral social media sensation "Vosk In The City," an interview series which has garnered millions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Additional highlights include joining the Atlantic Theater Company as Beth Ann in its production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter; star-turns as Jenna in Waitress and Florence in Chess at The Muny in St. Louis; creating the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet in Something to Dance About, the company’s tribute to Jerome Robbins, directed by Warren Carlyle. She starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.

Jessica is an accomplished concert artist, currently in the midst of a tour of her celebrated 2024 holiday album, SLEIGH. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age, and a triumphant return in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration. Her album Wild and Free debuted on the Billboard and iTunes charts, and she has a Grammy nod for her work with the San Francisco Symphony. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s “20/20” and “NBC Nightly News”. Follow along for updates: @jessicavosk

Photo Credit: Trudie Lee