Video: JUST IN TIME on Broadway Starring Jonathan Groff

You can now get a first look at footage of the six-time Tony Award nominated musical Just in Time. Starring Tony Award Winner and 2025 Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff, Just in Time was also nominated for Tony Awards for Gracie Lawrence’s performance, scenic, costume and sound design, and orchestrations.



Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

