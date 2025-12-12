LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Will Close Early on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, will close earlier than expected. According to the show's official website, the limited enagement, initially set to conclude on February 15, will now wrap up on December 21, 2025.

Little Bear Ridge Road marked Hunter’s long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. The production opened on Thursday, October 30 at the Booth Theatre to mostly positive reviews.

Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James/Kenny’ and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette/Vickie.’ Understudies for the production include Jack Ball, Mary Beth Fisher, and Aubie Merrylees.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.

Little Bear Ridge Road is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller. Little Bear Ridge Road was commissioned by and its world premiere presented at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Chicago, IL) under Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis and Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes