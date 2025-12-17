Vineyard Theatre Will Hold 2026 Annual Gala Honoring Judy Kuhn And David Berlin

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vineyard Theatre will hold its 2026 Annual Gala on Monday, March 9, 2026, honoring performer Judy Kuhn and entertainment attorney David Berlin.

The event will take place at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and performances to be announced.

The gala is presented by Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Managing Producer Moogie Brooks and will celebrate Kuhn’s extensive career in musical theatre as well as Berlin’s long-standing service to the organization and the broader theatre community.

Judy Kuhn is a multiple Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award nominee whose Broadway credits include Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, Les Misérables, Rags, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Her work has also included productions at Lincoln Center Theater, Classic Stage Company, New York Theatre Workshop, and Vineyard Theatre, where she appeared in Dream True and Eli’s Comin’. In addition to her stage career, Kuhn voiced the title role in Disney’s Pocahontas and has appeared in film, television, and concert venues worldwide.

David Berlin is a partner at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP and is widely recognized as a leading theatre attorney. For more than two decades, he has provided pro bono legal services to Vineyard Theatre, supporting the organization’s productions and operations. His work has included advising artists, producers, and theatre organizations on legal matters affecting creative work.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

Tickets for the 2026 Annual Gala are now on sale. Those interested in attending, sponsoring an artist ticket, purchasing a journal advertisement, or making a donation may contact development@vineyardtheatre.org or Nora Alexander, Manager of Individual Giving, at 646-974-1689.