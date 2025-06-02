Video: Broadway Celebrates the Unveiling of Terrence McNally Way

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last week, East 9th street between Broadway and University Place was officially co-named Terrence McNally Way in honor of the late legendary playwright Terrence McNally, who proudly lived on East 9th Street for 24 years. The official unveiling ceremony featured speeches by Tony Award-winning producer and late husband of McNally, Tom Kirdahy, Executive Director of the Terrence McNally Foundation Santino DeAngelo, and New York City Council Members Carolina Rivera and Eric Bottcher.

"Terrence died five years ago but his memory is very much alive in my heart and in the hearts and minds of theatre goers across the globe,” said Kirdahy. “I can't think of a single day since he passed that I haven't received a note, a call or a message about how he changed people's lives with his words and deeds. Terrence and I loved living together on Ninth Street, so alive with artists, students, fascinating people and true NY characters. Terrence paved the way for so many young playwrights and LGBTQ people so it seems fitting that the street where we lived and I continue to live will now be known as Terrence McNally Way. My heart is full."

The special day also featured contributions from Tony Winner Jonathan Groff, Tony Nominee Francis Jue, Tony Winner Donna Murphy, and Tony Winner John Kander with performances from Caissie Levy and Tony Winner Brandon Uranowitz (“Our Children” from Ragtime, accompanied by composer Stephen Flaherty) and Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (“Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime)

Dubbed by the New York Times “the bard of the American Theatre”, Terrence McNally was one of America’s great playwrights and the recipient of more Tony awards than any other American playwright in history. In a remarkably far-ranging career that spanned six decades, he wrote groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed, and widely loved plays, musicals, and operas that continue to be performed all over the world.

Watch highlights from the special day in this video and check out the full performances at our Instagram.