Video: Meet the Tony Honorees of 2025

Radio City Music Hall will be filled with a lot of nerves on Sunday night, but a few people have nothing to worry about. The Tony honorees and Special Tony recipients are making the world a better place, and they're already winners!

Watch as we chat with: Celia Keenan-Bolger (Isabelle Stevenson Award), Marco Paguia (Special Tony Award), Leonard Reyna and Renesito Avich (Special Tony Award), Mike Isaacson (Regional Tony Award), Fiona Rudin and Russell Granet (Tony Honor), David Horn (Tony Honor), and Roberta Pereira (Tony Honor).

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.