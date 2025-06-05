Video: Peter Hylenski Unpacks His 4-Show, 2-Tony Nomination Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peter Hylenski is no stranger to the Tony Awards. This year, he worked on a whopping four Broadway shows and is nominated twice for his incredible sound design of Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending. They are his ninth and tenth nominations (he won in 2021 for Moulin Rouge!).

He could very well be in the same position next year, as he is already attached to two more upcoming projects- Beetlejuice and The Queen of Versailles.

Hylenski was prepped for a career on Broadway at Carnegie Mellon University. "There's so much that I remember about my time at Carnegie Mellon. I remember that the professors were so kind and generous with their knowledge," he recalled. "I loved that as a student, we were never treated like underlings- we were treated like peers. The professors had such respect for us as we did for them. I think we learned not only the craft of creating, but also how to grow up. Having adults that welcome you into this creative fold, you feel accepted and it helped you become a great person as well as learning the craft."

On Tonys Sunday, Carnegie Mellon University, the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League will honor an arts educator, Gary Edwin Robinson of Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award.

"You can read books and watch Youtube, but the knowledge that a person who is standing in the room [can pass on]... there's a give and take that happens in a classroom and it's so important. I don't know that I would be doing this job if it weren't for an educator who, early on in my life, pushed me to apply for an internship," Peter added. "It's super important to continue arts education and the introduction of this incredible theatre craft to as many folks as possible."

In this video, watch as Hylenski chats more about his incredible season on Broadway, recounts his time at Carnegie Mellon, and so much more! Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage! The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Peter Hylenski won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honor for his work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He is a Grammy, Olivier and eight-time Tony nominee. Selected Broadway designs include All In: Comedy About Love, Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Lempicka, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Almost Famous, Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Anastasia, Beetlejuice, Once On This Island, Something Rotten!, King Kong, Rock of Ages, After Midnight, Motown, Rocky, Side Show, Elf, The Scottsboro Boys, Shrek The Musical, Cry-Baby, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, The Wedding Singer, Sweet Charity, Bullets Over Broadway. Other designs: Awakening, Le Rêve and Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Vegas. Peter holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University.