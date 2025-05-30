Video: Catching Up with Old Friend Maria Wirries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Today we welcome Broadway powerhouse Maria Wirries to The Roundtable. Maria is singing it up and out eight shows a week over at Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at MTC.

We talk her discovering a love of Sondheim, working with Bernadette and Lea, and her own love of writing! She has her own full length musicals ready to go penned by her own talented self! We also talk about her life touring in Kinky Boots, coming to Broadway with Dear Evan Hansen, and singing 'Maria' while being, well... Maria!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!