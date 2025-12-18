Review: BIG BAND HOLIDAYS Jazzes Up Holiday Classics at Jazz At Lincoln Center

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The warmth that emanated inside the Rose Theater at Jazz At Lincoln Center melted away the cold weather outside for last evening's performance of Big Band Holidays. The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Musical Director and Trombone player, Chris Crenshaw, truly brought the heat to the holidays!

Presenting seasonal favorites from long ago but with those jazzy swing arrangements (many by Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra members) spicing them up so that each and every renowned hit was reborn for the audience. Starting with “Jingle Bells” arranged by Alto and Soprano Saxophones, Flute and Clarinet orchestra member, Sherman Irby, which included solos from the trombone as well as one as a piano / bass/ drum trio, set the tone for the night. Onward, the famed theme of Thanksgiving by Vince Guaraldi for the Peanuts, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, brought the memories back to the filled-to-capacity audience. Those famed opening notes had everyone dancing like Charlie Brown and Lucy in their heads.

The usual stage of Jazz At Lincoln Center even got into the holiday spirit with snowflake images projected onto its back walls and a series of changing lighted backgrounds which appeared 3D to this reviewer. Truly lovely images to back up the festive mood.

Vocalist Shenel Johns joined the musicians onstage with her rendition of “Christmas Time is Here”. The sultry singer clad in a burgundy off-shoulder gown oozed the jazzy aura of the night. Her silky smooth vocals brought the jazz home! Hailing from Hartford, CT, this talented songstress brought theatergoers back to the Age of Jazz with her timeless singing as she continued with “Must Be Santa.”

Kate Kortum, a young breakout jazz vocalist from Houston, TX, was next presented to the audience. Dressed to impress in a one shouldered black gown with shining accessories and killer green heels, the fair-haired chanteuse's powerful voice brought home a rousing jazz version of “White Christmas” by the one and only Irving Berlin. A kicked up version of the centuries-old classic, “Auld Lang Syne” which was arranged by Bronx native, Carlos Henriquez, set the mood prior to the brief intermission.

Post intermission an energetic “Good King Wenceslas” arranged by Alto Saxophonist, Alexa Tarantino, had patrons rocking in their seats. “A Merrier Christmas” with a tuba solo by Chris Crenshaw thrilled the crowd! Kate Kortum rejoined the stage with her belting vocals for “I’d Like You for Christmas” and “Sorry to See You Go.” Shenel Johns rejoined for her a smoldering rendition of the timeless classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Together the two phenomenal artists serenaded the audience with a rousing “Winter Wonderland.” The evening, for this reviewer, truly was a winter wonderland chocked full of wondrous music, solo performances and singing of old favorites with a jazz twist. Bravo!

Big Band Holidays continues tonight through Sunday December 21. Find tickets to that and more great shows to see on the Jazz At LIncoln Center website here

