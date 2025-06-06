Video: Hanging with the New Off-Broadway Cast of HEATHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch out, Westerberg. The candy store is about to reopen off-Broadway! Rehearsals are offficially underway for Heathers The Musical, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, returning to New World Stages this summer.

"The fans really have embraced the story that we love, which is: 'Be a good person. Don't be a bully! In a world of Heathers, be a Veronica, without the killing!'" explained director Andy Fickman. "They uplift us every single day."

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney will star as Veronica Sawyer, and Casey Likes will star as Jason “J.D.” Dean. The Heathers are McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke. and Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara. Kerry Butler will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

"I think that all of the messages that come from in Heathers that existed in 1989, they still exist today," added choreographer Gary Lloyd. "It really touches people. It's almost like a mother-daugther community [of fans]- it's those who remember the film who were around in 1989 and those who recognize it today."

Watch in this video as we chat with the company about bringing the iconic musical back to the stage.