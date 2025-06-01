Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Designers of 2025

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
What makes a great Broadway musical? The 2025 Tony nominees for Best Sound Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Costume Design have some idea!
Watch as we chat with: Dane Laffrey, George Reeve, and Ben Stanton (Maybe Happy Ending); Rachel Hauck (Swept Away); Arnulfo Maldonado (Buena Vista Social Club); Marg Horwell (The Picture of Dorian Gray); Brenda Abbandandolo and Daniel Kluger (Good Night, and Good Luck); Gregg Barnes (Boop! The Musical); Justin Townsend (Death Becomes Her); Ruey Horng Sun, Bruce Coughlin and Scott Zielinski (Floyd Collins); Palmer Hefferan (John Proctor is the Villain); Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber (Just In Time).
