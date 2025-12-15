TITANIQUE Will Open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Titanique will dock on Broadway this spring! After playing for audiences in eight cities across the globe, the original musical – powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will make its much-anticipated Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026, at the St. James Theatre.

Co-creator Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) is set to reprise her Lortel Award-winning turn as Céline Dion on Broadway – a role she originated Off-Broadway, where the musical played a record-breaking three-year run until June 2025. Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky crazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). Check out photos from opening night.

After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

Check out what the critics had to say about the show off-Broadway and in London.

Joining Blue on the Broadway creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors); Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designer Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash), Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; and Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her). Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. A Broadway Pre-Sale will begin on Thursday, January 8, 2026, and tickets to the general public will go on sale on Monday, January 12, 2026. To sign up for early access to tickets, visit www.titaniquemusical.com.

Photo Credit: Chad David Kraus