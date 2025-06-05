Exclusive: Watch Highlights from the 2025 Roger Rees Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last month, talented students from across New York City gathered at Symphony Space for the Roger Rees Awards, hosted by Kevin Del Aguila. This year’s nominees represented 80 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

The winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical were Jack Ceglie (Lynbrook, NY) and Gloria Manning (St. Albans, NY). Manning, representing the Professional Performing Arts School (New York County), won for her performance of Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; Ceglie, representing Long Island High School for the Arts (Nassau County), won for his performance of Bobby Strong in Urinetown. Blth will go on to perform at the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards.

Additionally, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie were named Emerging Artist winners. Other finalists included: William Herbert, Haley Polidore, Jack Chambers, Haylie Christiano, Joel Crump, Winter Donnelly, Tyler Landusky, Eliana Panoff. The Starcatcher Award went to Kelsy Vargas.

Check out exclusive highlights from the ceremony in this video!

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson