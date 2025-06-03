Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2025

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Whether portrayed as a dream ballet, a high-engery hip-hop number, or a rousing tap break, choreography is a huge part of what makes musical theatre singularly sensational. Dance makes Broadway Broadway, and the work of seven choreographers in particular has been deemed especially spectacular this Tonys season.

Watch as we chat with: Josh Bergasse (Smash), Camille A. Brown (Gypsy), Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her), Jerry Mitchell (Boop! The Musical), and Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club). Plus, watch highlights from their Tony-nominated choreography.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.