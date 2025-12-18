Kate Baldwin Extends Run In CHICAGO On Broadway

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow) has extended her run in the role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago.

Originally scheduled to depart on January 11, the star will now continue in the long-running revival through February 1, 2026.

Reality star Whitney Leavitt will succeed Baldwin in the role beginning February 2. Leavitt is an Utah-based actress and breakout cast member of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She will play a 6-week limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Now in its 29th year, Chicago continues its record-breaking run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago remains one of Broadway’s most enduring shows—equal parts satire, spectacle, and social commentary. The production is directed by Walter Bobbie, choreographed by Ann Reinking, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler. The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (set design), William Ivey Long (costumes), Ken Billington (lighting), and Scott Lehrer (sound).

The current company features Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Angela Grovey as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Set amid the 1920s media circus, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a nightclub performer whose crime of passion turns her into a celebrity. The musical won six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Baldwin, a two-time Tony and four-time Drama Desk nominee, is known for her acclaimed turns in Hello, Dolly! and Finian’s Rainbow. Her Broadway credits also include Big Fish, The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Wonderful Town. On screen, she has appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Just Beyond, The Gilded Age, and PBS’s First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb.