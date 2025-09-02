BroadwayWorld Launches My Shows: A New Way to Track and Share Your Theatre Journey

BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce its latest new innovation - My Shows, an interactive feature designed to help you track and share your theatre experiences.

With My Shows, you can log each production you attend, rate shows, and write reviews that display both on your personal profile and the show’s page. You can organize your Broadway, West End, Touring, and regional experiences while tracking your total number of performances attended. My Shows is powered by BroadwayWorld's unparalleled database of theatrical productions worldwide, going back decades.

“My Shows is the latest step in BroadwayWorld’s ongoing commitment to innovate and deliver new ways for our readers to engage with theatre. For over 22 years we’ve created products that serve the community of fans and professionals who turn to us every day. With My Shows, we’re excited to give our users another tool that deepens their connection to the art form and to each other..." said Allison Henry, Vice President of Operations.

Key features of My Shows include:

Personalized Show Tracking – Log every production you attend across Broadway, the West End, and Touring.

Ratings and Reviews – Share your star ratings and reviews with the BroadwayWorld community.

Friends and Community – Connect with friends to see what shows they are attending and reviewing.

Theatre Profiles – Keep track of the venues where you’ve seen productions.

Statistics and Milestones – Discover how many shows you’ve seen, how many unique productions you’ve attended, and where you’ve traveled to see theatre.

You can create your My Shows profile now by logging into BroadwayWorld. The My Shows experience is also available in our Apps on the Apple Store and Google Play Store today.