Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff & More

Happy Pride month! Today and every day, we celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community — on stage and beyond. Watch a video of Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Lea Salonga, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Schele Williams, Robyn Hurder, and Brooks Ashmanskas discussing what Pride means to them.

"What Pride means to me is being unapologetic about the things we should have never had to have apologize for in the first place," Monsoon shares. "Pride means being you and saying, 'F–k the rest.'"

"I moved to New York when I was 19-years-old and the experience of living in New York City and being part of the theatre community and seeing people thrive, seeing LGBTQ+ people thrive, helped me come to terms with my own truth and life has only gotten better and sweeter since coming out."