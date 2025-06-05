Video: Tony Nominee Julia Knitel Dishes on All Things DEAD OUTLAW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just ahead of the 2025 Tony Awards, Survival Jobs, a Podcast, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down for a powerful and heartfelt in-person conversation with Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel, recorded live at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City!

In this episode, Knitel shares the exhilarating moment she learned of her Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Dead Outlaw, delves into what makes the groundbreaking show resonate with audiences and critics alike, and discusses her unique experience as the sole female cast member in the production. She also reflects on her Broadway debut in Bye Bye Birdie revival and recounts one of her most memorable “survival jobs” that paved her path to Broadway.

The episode concludes with a lively “Would You Rather: Tony Awards Edition” game, offering listeners a hilarious and insightful glimpse into Knitel’s charming personality and preferences!

Before Knitel joins the conversation, hosts Jason and Samantha conduct a mic check, reminiscing about the most exciting and memorable events of the 2025 Broadway Season—from red carpets and galas to opening nights and the remarkable shows that defined the year.

Be sure to tune in to the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8 live on CBS at 8pm ET. This episode is powered by WelcomeToTimesSquare.com, the billboard where you can be a star for a day!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!