The Best Theater of 2025: Shows that Ruled the Year

Which Broadway (and off-Broadway) shows were the best of 2025? Find out!
As 2025 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Note: Some lists include productions that were performed regionally.
Oedipus
Little Bear Ridge Road
Grangeville
A Streetcar Named Desire
Vanya
Lunar Eclipse
The Brothers Size
Just In Time
Floyd Collins
Ragtime
Liberation
Lobster
Vanya
When the Hurlyburly's Done
Initiative
The Brothers Size
Practice
John Proctor is the Villain
A Streetcar Named Desire
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Liberation
Can I Be Frank?
Vanya
The Borthers Size
Initiative
Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.
I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Jewish Plot
Meet the Cartozians
Slanted Floors
Operation MIncemeat
Purpose
John Proctor is the Villain
Ragtime
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Real Women Have Curves
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Just In Time
Liberation
Chess
Good Night, and Good Luck
Just In Time
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
Masquerade
Prince Faggot
Purpose
Ragtime
Well, I'll Let You Go
Wicked
Videos