The Best Theater of 2025: Shows that Ruled the Year

As 2025 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!

Note: Some lists include productions that were performed regionally.

Scene from Oedipus

Wall Street Journal

Oedipus

Little Bear Ridge Road

Grangeville

A Streetcar Named Desire

Vanya

Lunar Eclipse

The Brothers Size

Just In Time

Floyd Collins

Ragtime

Scene fro John Proctor is the Villain

Vulture

Liberation

Lobster

Vanya

When the Hurlyburly's Done

Initiative

The Brothers Size

Practice

John Proctor is the Villain

A Streetcar Named Desire

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Jackson McHenry:

Liberation

Can I Be Frank?

Vanya

The Borthers Size

Initiative

Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Jewish Plot

Meet the Cartozians

Slanted Floors

Scene from Operation Mincemeat

Entertainment Weekly

Operation MIncemeat

Purpose

John Proctor is the Villain

Ragtime

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Real Women Have Curves

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Just In Time

Liberation

Chess

Scene from Liberation

New York Theater

Jonathan Mandell:

Good Night, and Good Luck

Just In Time

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Masquerade

Prince Faggot

Purpose

Ragtime

Well, I'll Let You Go

Wicked