Video: Cynthia Erivo Unpacks What Fans Can Expect at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo is ready to Raise the Roof at Radio City Music Hall! The Wicked star and Tony winner will host Broadway's biggest night, the 78th Annual Tony Awards, in just a matter of days.

"I had a taste of hosting when I did the CFDA Awards. I really enjoyed what that felt like- the idea that you can usher people through an evening and make sure that they are enjoying themselves. You keep the energy up," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "[When I got this gig], I thought, 'How can I input who I am and what I do and my knowledge of Broadway and theatre into this job'? I'm so excited to be able to do it."

"[Theatre] is where I began and that's why it means so much to me," she continued. "This is where my career started. To let people be welcome and to know that it's here and there's a space for them too is really special."

Watch in this video as Erivo chats more about her big hosting gig!