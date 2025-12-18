Video: Watch Highlights From FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse





Watch new highlights from Disney’s Frozen, which is currently running at Paper Mill Playhouse. The production stars Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Elsa and Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Anna. Frozen opened Sunday, November 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ), in a run continuing through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The new video features Morrissey singing "Let It Go" over a montage of scenes from the belvoed Disney stage musical. Watch a video of Williams and Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Hans singing "Love Is An Open Door" here.

Directed by Paige Price, Frozen also features Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Kristoff, Todd Buonopane (Chicago) as Olaf, Mark Price (Mary Poppins) as Lord Weselton, and Thomas Whitcomb (Miguel Wants to Fight) as Sven, with Anjali Roa (Paper Mill debut) as Young Anna and Hazel Vogel (Annie at Madison Square Garden) as Young Elsa.

The ensemble features Sherz Aletaha, Jasmine Bassham, Badia Farha, Maggie Gidden, Erin Gonzales, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Liesl Landegger, Nathan Lucrezio, Greg Mills, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Patricia Phillips, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens, Matthew Varvar, as well as understudy Juliette Meris.

Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure. When sisters Elsa and Anna are torn apart by a mysterious secret power, they each set out on their own journey of courage, self-acceptance, and discovery of love in all its forms. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, this timeless tale will melt hearts of all ages.

The creative team for Frozen includes Shea Sullivan (Choreographer), Geoffrey Ko (Music Direction), Timothy Mackabee (Costume Design), Ryan J. O’Gara (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Kelley Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Puppet Design), Kelly James Tighe (Scenic Coordination and Additional Design), Scott Westervelt (Costume Coordination and Additional Design), and Patricia L. Grabb (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by The TRC Company.

This production of Frozen is licensed by Music Theatre International.