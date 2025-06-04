Video: Ben Rappaport Talks West End Debut, GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Rappaport has a lot to be happy about this year. Fresh off the first season of the NBC drama "Grosse Pointe Garden Society," the stage and screen star is getting ready to make his West End debut in Good Night, Oscar.

What's the series all about? "It's a high-octane, fun, sexy, frothy murder mystery- but there are a lot of comedic elements in it," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It really has its own personality. A lot of people have likened it to shows like Desperate Housewives, How to Get Away with Murder, and Pretty Little Liars."

In the series, Ben plays 'Brett', one of the four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret - a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.

"Brett is a recent, divorced father of two who is just trying to keep everything together. At the beginning of the show, we see him walking in on his wife cheating on him with her boss. That's the setup," he explained. "He joins the Garden Society because he's lonely, he wants to make some friends, and he ends up making friends with Birdie, Alice, and Catherine."

Watch in this video as Ben tells us more about the show and getting ready to hit the stage in London!