Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2025

Five outstanding new plays and four equally outstanding revivals have been singled out this Broadway season!

Nominees for Best Play are: English (Sanaz Toossi), The Hills of California (Jez Butterworth), John Proctor is the Villain (Kimberly Belflower), Oh, Mary! (Cole Escola), and Purpose (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins). Nominees for Best Revival of a Play are: Eureka Day (Jonathan Spector), Romeo + Juliet, Thornton Wilder's Our Town, and Yellow Face (David Henry Hwang).

Watch as some of the nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.