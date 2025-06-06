Video: Jamaal Fields-Green Opens Up About His MJ Trifecta

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Today we welcome Broadway/West End/Tour Superstar Jamaal Fields-Green to The Roundtable.

Jamaal burst on the scene in a little show called “Hamilton.” Have you ever heard of it? Then he went on to play Michael Jackson. Ever heard of him? He only books the biggest and best! Jamaal has been MJ in “MJ” on Broadway, the National Tour, and now in the West End in London. He has earned awards, rave reviews, and praise from audiences literally around the world.

Jamaal is here to talk about his journey, his own solo music (which is now out,) and what is next for this up & coming superstar. I can promise you this, he is only just getting started!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!