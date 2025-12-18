Photos: Inside the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors with Laura Osnes, Kelsey Grammer, & More

New photos have been released from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, held earlier this month in Washington, D.C. The annual tradition honors those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture with performances and tributes.

This year, honorees included Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS. The ceremony was hosted by Kennedy Center Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Featured performances included those from Broadway alum Laura Osnes and singer David Phelps, who paid tribute to Crawford with a performance from The Phantom of the Opera. Also in attendance were Kelsey Grammer, Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!), Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, Elle King, and more. Take a look at the new photos below.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony on Tuesday, December 23, at 8:00-10:30 PM ET/PT, and will also stream on Paramount+. Earlier today, it was announced that the board overseeing Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to rename the iconic venue the Trump-Kennedy Center. The President currently serves as chairman of the board.

Past Broadway honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors include Leonard Bernstein, Agnes De Mille, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and many more.

