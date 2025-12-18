 tracker
Photos: Inside the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors with Laura Osnes, Kelsey Grammer, & More

CBS will broadcast the ceremony on Tuesday, December 23.

By: Dec. 18, 2025

New photos have been released from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, held earlier this month in Washington, D.C. The annual tradition honors those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture with performances and tributes. 

This year, honorees included Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS. The ceremony was hosted by Kennedy Center Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Featured performances included those from Broadway alum Laura Osnes and singer David Phelps, who paid tribute to Crawford with a performance from The Phantom of the Opera. Also in attendance were Kelsey Grammer, Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!), Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, Elle King, and more. Take a look at the new photos below.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony on Tuesday, December 23, at 8:00-10:30 PM ET/PT, and will also stream on Paramount+. Earlier today, it was announced that the board overseeing Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to rename the iconic venue the Trump-Kennedy Center. The President currently serves as chairman of the board.

Past Broadway honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors include Leonard Bernstein, Agnes De Mille, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and many more. 

Photo Credit: Tracey Salazar/Mary Kouw/CBS

Carrie Manolakos

George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump

Debbie Winans, Elle King, Chris Blue, Jason Crabb, Deniece Williams, Mike Farris, Montana Tucker

Kelsey Grammer

Carrie Manolakos, David Phelps, Laura Osnes, and Kelsey Grammer

Marcus King

David Phelps

Mike Farris, Jason Crabb, and Chris Blue

Carrie Manolakos

The Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra featuring Blessing Offor

Debbie Winans, Elle King, Chris Blue, Jason Crabb, Deniece Williams, Mike Farris, and Montana Tucker

Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Criss Angel

Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, President Donald J. Trump

Debbie Winans

Laura Osnes

Mike Farris, Jason Crabb, and Chris Blue

The Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra featuring Blessing Offor

Neal McDonough

Montana Tucker

Marcus King

Elle King

Garrett Hedlunc

Frank Stallone and Voices of Service

Elle King

Neal McDonough

Paul Stanley

Vince Gill

George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Frank Stallone

David Phelps and Laura Osnes

Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone with First Lady Melania Trump

Deniece Williams

Brooks & Dunn

Mike Farris, Jason Crabb, and Chris Blue

David Phelps and Laura Osnes

Frank Stallone with Voices of Service

Miranda Lambert

David Phelps

Debbie Winans

Vince Gill

Carrie Manolakos

Arturo Sandoval


Videos