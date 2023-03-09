Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for A DOLL'S HOUSE- Live at 5:45pm!

A Doll's House is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 09, 2023  

A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10.

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' The production's understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), with music from Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, Jennifer Rias (dance choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager), and 101 Productions (general management). The creative team also includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design), and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

Tune in tonight at 5:45pm ET as we take you to the red carpet for opening night arrivals!




