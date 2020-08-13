VIDEO: Watch a NEWSIES Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a Newsies reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.