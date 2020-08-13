Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a NEWSIES Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
Extra, extra! The NEWSIES gang is getting back together tonight.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a Newsies reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay.
Newsies played for 1004 performances at the Nederlander Theatre. The musical features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. It was directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...