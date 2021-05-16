VIDEO: Watch MCC Theater's MISCAST21- Live at 8pm!

Tonight's the night! Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. Tonight, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. Tune in at 8pm as MCC's Miscast21 airs right here at BroadwayWorld.

A pre-show featuring a look back at iconic performances from previous Miscast galas will begin at 7:30pm ET. The broadcast will remain available through 11:59pm ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Performers will include Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!),Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked),Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots), Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo").

Miscast21 will also feature appearances by McKinley Belcher III (MCC's The Light, "Ozark"), Nick Blaemire (MCC's Space Dogs, Falsettos), Sandra Caldwell (MCC's Charm), Juan Castano (MCC's Transfers, "What/If"), Trip Cullman (MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), Hugh Dancy (MCC's The Pride, Apologia), Halley Feiffer (MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), BAFTA nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah, Subverted), Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Garner (Cyrano de Bergerac, "Alias"), Paige Gilbert (MCC's BLKS and School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play), Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges (MCC's Yen, The Waverly Gallery), Evan Jonigkeit (MCC's Really Really, The Snow Geese), Grammy and Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (MCC's The Wrong Man, Hamilton), Donja R. Love (one in two, MCC's soft), Zosia Mamet ("The Flight Attendant," MCC's Really Really), Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (Three Tall Women, A Doll's House, Part 2), Emmy, Grammy, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), Ana Nogueira (Engagements, "The Vampire Diaries"), and Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (MCC's Beirut, The Rose Tattoo).

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Supervisor and Director.

The free broadcast will be captioned, and will feature brand new performances, special guests, and more. To receive exclusive updates about Miscast21 and to learn more about the event, sign up here www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.