VIDEO: Watch Alanis Morissette and JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast in YOU LIVE, YOU LEARN- Live at 8pm!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, JAGGED LITTLE PILL has partnered with American Express to present a special livestream benefit event, You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and 'Jagged Little Pill' in support of the Covid-19 emergency relief efforts of The Actors Fund (www.actorsfund.org/jaggedlittlepill).

Tune in tonight, May 19 (8pm EST), the one-hour event, featuring conversations and exclusive performances from the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill and seven-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Alanis Morissette, who co-hosts the livestream with SafePlace International founder Justin Hilton. The event also includes special appearances by the show's Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), Tony-winning director Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Beyonce at The Grammys; The Carters' "Apesh*t"), and Pulitzer Prize winning orchestrator/arranger Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and 'Jagged Little Pill' is open for anyone to tune in and will be available to stream on Jagged Little Pill's Facebook page and YouTube Channel. The video will also be available for viewing on the pages after the event has concluded. Starting May 20, this unique live stream will live on the refreshed American Express Experiences hub which now includes virtual sports, entertainment and music experiences for people to enjoy while they are staying home. In addition to this special livestream event, the site includes historic sporting events, inside tours, performances, and more from American Express partners.

Jagged Little Pill follows The Healys, a seemingly perfect family who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill opened on December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway.

