VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Joined by Ifeoma Ike, Esq. of Pink Cornrows and Black Policy Lab- Thursday at 4:30pm

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in Thursday, October 1 (4:30pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guest is Ifeoma Ike, Esq. - Social Equity Founder of Pink Cornrows and Black Policy Lab.

Ifeoma Ike, Esq. is a Lehman College Professor, Co-Founding Principal of social impact firm, Think Rubix and visionary of the Black Policy Lab, which explores how culture, research and policy informs and impacts communities of color. A natural problem solver, Ify has driven public policy as a former researcher for the American Bar Association, counsel on the US House Judiciary Committee, senior policy advocate at the Innocence Project, and as Deputy Executive Director of NYC Young Men's Initiative.

Ify has designed efforts to address mental health, criminal justice, teacher diversity, workforce inclusion, gender-based discrimination and international relief. An award-winning change agent and activist, Ify's creativity has supported social movements, including NYC Men Teach; tech inclusion camp "Change the Game;" Black and Brown People Vote; NYC's Black mental health strategy--Sisters & Brothers Thrive; and Mass Bail Out--the nation's largest bail action, freeing over 100 women, children and LGBTQ persons from Rikers in a month.

Ify is a proud board member of the Women's Prison Association, has served on the Ferguson Legal Defense Committee, and helped create two congressional caucuses: Caucus on Black Men and Boys (now the "My Brother's Keeper Caucus") and Caucus on Black Women and Girls.

Ike received her B.A. and M.A. in Communications Theory and Research at West Virginia University; J.D. from CUNY School of Law; and LL.M. from George Washington University Law School.v

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

