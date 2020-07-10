VIDEO: Raise Your Voice with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up- Live at 4pm!
Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.
This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Adam Tilford and Maddie McClouskey! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!
If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!
Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)
Adam Tilford is a composer/pianist/musical director and vocal coach in New York City. He has performed/directed at various regional theaters across the country and accompanied at every major cabaret club in Manhattan. He's has led piano bar showtunes singalongs at Maries Crisis in NYC as well in Melbourne and Sydney Australia, at Overtures Piano Bar in London and in Central Park as part of Darren Criss' Elsie Dest. He is also an educator directing/accompanying/organizing at multiple schools and independent theatre groups throughout New York State. (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1 / paypal.me/AdamTilfordMusic)
Maddie McClouskey is a performer, writer, and singing server at Marie's Crisis! Credits: THE ROVER (Random Access Theatre); OEDIPUS, BUT BETTER (Modern Shakespeare Project); WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND? (The Resister Project). Bylines: Everyday Feminism, NewMusicalTheatre, Everything Sondheim, and more. She also performs improv and storytelling in basements throughout the city. (Venmo: @Maddie-McClouskey / paypal.me/soundofmaddie)
