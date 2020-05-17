VIDEO: Diana Degarmo. Ace Young, and More 'Rise' In New Fundraiser Music Video

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Rise Together, Sweat Together: A Virtual Fitness Fundraiser launches May today, May 17, 2020, in support of World Central Kitchens' Covid-19 relief work.

Created and produced by Molly Evans along with co-creators & music producers, Jaime Swartz (Pop/R&B girl group BE4) & Jenna Rubaii (50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, Groundhog Day), this fundraiser launches with a music-video cover to Audra Day's Rise Up. 30+ artists are accompanied by the multi-faceted American jazz pianist & composer, Emmet Cohen.

The video includes appearances from Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young (American Idol), Judith Franklin (Tina Broadway, Donna Summer Musical), Aaron LaVigne (50th Anniversary Tour of JCS, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark), Clay Thomson(King Kong, Matilda), Christopher Rice (Hamilton Tour), John Krause (Hadestown), Molly McCook (FOX's Last Man Standing), Trent Saunders (Aladdin), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (The Intern, Law and Order SVU), Tyce Green (Project Runway, 50th Anniversary Tour JCS), Ken Wulf Clark (Jagged Little Pill, Natash Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Jenna Rubaii (50th Anniversary Tour JCS, Groundhog Day), Cassie Levine (Disney on Classic, Stars of David), Sarah Drake (RCCL Grease), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Encores! 1776), Brian Golub (50th Anniversary Tour JCS, School of Rock Tour), Spencer Glass (BWW Host- It's The Day Of The Show Y'all), Tavia Riveé (Motown: The Musical Tour, Michael Jackson ONE), Kevin Rose (American Pops Lead Vocalist), Mike Wartella (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Logan Rose Nelms (Orange Is the New Black).

Along with recording artists Camille Trust, Andrew Leonard, BE4 (Jaime Swartz, Kelly Crapa, Tayla Cornelia, Llyra Chambers), and Daniel de Bourg (Multiple Studio Albums/Aladdin, West End), and a special appearance by hospitalist Physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Jacobi Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, Madeline Deutsch.

For more information visit: https://donate.wck.org/fundraiser/2737518





