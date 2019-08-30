VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Tour Cast Perform a Trio of the Show's Songs Recorded Live!

It's time to step into the sun because we're getting a listen to Dear Evan Hansen's tour cast members Ben Levi Ross, Maggie McKenna, Jared Goldsmith, and Marrick Smith performing three songs from the show's Tony-winning score recorded live at three different tour stops! Check out the video below to hear 'Waving Through a Window,' 'Requiem', and 'Sincerely Me'!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek& Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A new deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. In addition to the Broadway and Toronto productions, there is a national tour currently underway with performances scheduled across North America, and a London production set to debut in October 2019 at the Noel Coward Theatre. The Broadway production recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.





