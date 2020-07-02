VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Says the Ultimate Goal For Husband Nick Cordero is a Double Lung Transplant

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 three months ago. His wife, Amanda Kloots, talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about Cordero's health, and how he the 'ultimate goal' is for him to get a double lung transplant.

"A 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live," she said. "That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that."

"He is doing okay. He's stable," Kloots said. "Nick's body is extremely weak. Muscles have atrophied, so he can't move his body yet. ... He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he'll answer commands by looking up or down, yes or no questions. When I'm asking him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw."

When asked if she thinks Cordero knows what has happened to him, Kloots responded, "That is really hard to - to try to gauge - unfortunately. ... We have told him sort of a very blanket statement of kind of what has happened. Just because we don't really know what he understands just yet."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $580,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

