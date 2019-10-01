Upcoming CD Releases for October 2019
Nora York: Swoon
Michael Longoria: Like They Do In The Movies
Counterpoint Lerner & Loewe
Adrian Cunningham: Play Lerner & Loewe
Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below
Mandy Patinkin: Children and Art
American Utopia on Broadway (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Good Mood Records on 10/4/19 Good Mood Records will celebrate the vocalist and songwriter Nora York with the album Swoon, featuring unreleased, never-before-heard compositions and interpretations of pop classics, on Friday, October 4. The posthumous release is produced by and features her collaborator Jamie Lawrence. York, hailed as “an ingenious, radical, extravagant talent” by The New Yorker and “singer-songwriter-truthtell... learn more...
Released on Broadway Records on 10/11/19
Released on Arbors Records on 10/11/19
Released on ARBORS on 10/11/19
Released on Broadway Records on 10/18/19
Released on Nonesuch on 10/25/19
Released on Nonesuch on 10/25/19
Michael Longoria: Like They Do In The Movies
Counterpoint Lerner & Loewe
Adrian Cunningham: Play Lerner & Loewe
Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below
Mandy Patinkin: Children and Art
American Utopia on Broadway (Original Cast Recording)