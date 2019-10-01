UPCOMING RELEASES
Upcoming CD Releases for October 2019

Oct. 1, 2019  
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for October, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Nora York: Swoon
Released on Good Mood Records on 10/4/19

Good Mood Records will celebrate the vocalist and songwriter Nora York with the album Swoon, featuring unreleased, never-before-heard compositions and interpretations of pop classics, on Friday, October 4. The posthumous release is produced by and features her collaborator Jamie Lawrence. York, hailed as “an ingenious, radical, extravagant talent” by The New Yorker and “singer-songwriter-truthtell... learn more...

Michael Longoria: Like They Do In The Movies
Released on Broadway Records on 10/11/19

Following the release of his critically acclaimed Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, Michael Longoria takes us to the cinema with a collection of his favorite songs from the silver screen. Like They Do In The Movies is a romantic album that will take you back to a time when lovers lingered through the movie credits to steal a kiss in the glow of the big screen. Longoria's cinematic love-not... learn more...

Counterpoint Lerner & Loewe
Released on Arbors Records on 10/11/19

Jazz masters Dick Hyman and Ken Peplowski perform duets of popular Lerner & Loewe tunes. Songs that seem well-worn from years of performances on Broadway, in cabarets, local community theaters and even some jazz sets, sound new and different in the way they are teased, prodded and cajoled by Dick Hyman on piano and Ken Peplowski on clarinet.... learn more...

Adrian Cunningham: Play Lerner & Loewe
Released on ARBORS on 10/11/19

Adrian Cunningham is an award winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and world traveller. Originally from Sydney Australia and now based in New York, he is proving to be one of his country's top exports. With fluent command of the saxophones, clarinet, and flute, he is one of the finest multi-instrumentalists in Jazz today. Adrian is the recipient of the Hot House Saxophone Award for 2017. Ad... learn more...

Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below
Released on Broadway Records on 10/18/19

In May 2017, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, “Broadway’s Golden Couple” (San Francisco Chronicle) presented a new concert at Feinstein's/54 Below called "Broadway and Beyond," featuring songs from both the Great White Way and the Great American Songbook. Taking listeners on a journey through the shows on which they left their indelible marks, such as Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, Th... learn more...

Mandy Patinkin: Children and Art
Released on Nonesuch on 10/25/19

Songs by Randy Newman, and Laurie Anderson, include Lyle Lovett, Taylor Mac, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Waits, and Patinkin himself. Most have appeared in Patinkin's digital Diary series. "Going to a Town," "Kentucky Avenue," "If I Had a Boat," "From the Air," "So Long Dad," "Children and Art," "To Be of Use," "My Mom," "Wandering Boy," "Fear Itself" (with Kathryn Grody), "Raggedy Ann," "Refugees/Song ... learn more... | buy now...

American Utopia on Broadway (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Nonesuch on 10/25/19

David Byrne’s sold out international tour in support of his first-ever chart topping album, American Utopia, was the most critically-lauded tour of 2018, with fans and critics comparing it to his legendary Stop Making Sense tour with the Talking Heads. As an encore, David Byrne will be unveiling David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway, which will play a strictly limited engagement on Broadway at... learn more...

