THE GEORGE M. COHAN REVUE Cast Album is Out Now

The cast album is available from Amazon, Apple iTunes, Footlight Records etc. as either a physical CD or a digital download.

Apr. 08, 2023  

"The George M. Cohan Revue" cast album, starring Jon Peterson and the original New York cast--is out now. The cast album--available from Amazon, Apple iTunes, Footlight Records etc. as either a physical CD or a digital download--may be ordered here.

With 48 tracks, the new album offers the most comprehensive overview of Cohan's songwriting career of any album to date. The album mixes famed Cohan standards--like "Give My Regards to Broadway," "Mary's a Grand Old Name"," and "Over There"--with rarities and rediscoveries, including some never-before-recorded numbers. The show, written and directed by ACAP Award-winner Chip Deffaa, is published/licensed by Samuel French Inc./Concord Theatricals.

"No one in theatrical history ever did so many different things as well as Cohan," notes Deffaa. "He was the first Broadway superstar, and the Broadway shows he wrote, directed, choreographed, and produced made America, not Europe, the pace-setter for musical theater. And he remade the American songbook. Cohan's fresh, jaunty numbers--like 'I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy,' 'Harrigan,' and 'You're a Grand Old Flag'--made the sentimental ballads of the Victoria Era passe--and had a tremendous influence in Irving Berlin, who idolized him, and others who followed. After Cohan died in 1942, Berlin and Oscar Hammerstein Cohan's songs were so rich, spirited, and heartfelt, they merit rediscovery and celebration."

The album is dedicated to Jon Peterson (who plays George M. Cohan) and the singing actors who play Cohan's parents and sister (Joan Jaffe, Hal Blankenship, Dawne Swearingen). Deffaa notes: "I've been lucky enough to work, over the years, with these actors on many different shows and recordings; they perform Cohan's music with terrific understanding and commitment. The performers on this album are like family; I'm very grateful that we've gotten to work together so much." The cast includes Michael Townsend Wright, David Warren, Seth Sikes, Cathy Remmert, Lynelle Johnson Steffan, plus musicians Michael Lavine, Sterling Price-McKinney, Richard Danley. The album also includes two bonus tracks by Jack Foley and Michael Townsend Wright, ending with the very last song Cohan wrote, which Deffaa discovered among Cohan's papers.

Widely considered the foremost living authority on Cohan's music, Deffaa has written seven different published shows about Cohan, as well as assorted albums of his music--the most recent being "George M. Cohan: Rare Performances" and "The George M. Cohan Songbook." Deffaa has produced more recordings of Cohan's music than anyone else living, with more Cohan-related albums scheduled for release in the next year.

Lansing McVickar and Slau Halatyn were the recording engineers for the album. Frank Dain did graphic design. Steve Garrin, Matthew Nardozzi, and Casey McCarroll are credited as associate producers. And Jessee Riehl served as historical consultant.




