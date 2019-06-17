Save 25% on Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS with Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe, Kate Shindle, More

Save 25% on the One-Night-Only, Star-Studded production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's INTO THE WOODS on July 8 at The Town Hall in New York City.



This special concert features a star-studded cast of Broadway legends with ties to the state of Ohio, along with a chorus of breakout Cleveland talent. Proceeds will benefit important professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre.

Leading the company will be Alice Ripley as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck as The Baker, Betsy Wolfe as Cinderella, and Kate Shindle the Baker's Wife.

Use DISCOUNT code: MAGICBEANS

Online: HERE

Call: (800) 745-3000

Visit: The Town Hall, 123 W 43rd St., New York, NY.

The code will expire Monday, June 24th "before the stroke of midnight."

The concert also features Broadway's Susan Blackwell, Lee Wilkof, Caitlin Houlahan, John Riddle, Zach Adkins, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Tee Boyich, Pamela Myers, Timothy Warmen, Matt Bogart, Melvin Tunstall III, Jordan Matthew Brown, Antoinette Comer, and more.

The concert will feature music direction by Michael J. Moritz, Jr. and choreography by Martín Céspedes. Miles J. Sternfeld will direct.

*Discount code does not apply to premium-priced seating. This offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. May not be combined with any other offers or discounts. Not applicable to previously purchased tickets. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Booking fees may apply.





Related Articles