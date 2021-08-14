Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 3!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week our dancers are moving to songs from movie musicals!

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 3 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Grace Bradbury - Cool from West Side Story

Noelle Roth - On My Own from Les Miserables

RJ Higton - The Other Side from The Greatest Showman

And the judges saved...

Hannah Gundermann - Roxie from Chicago

Our college judges Phil LaDuca and Justin Prescott selected Hannah Gundermann to move forward to our finale!