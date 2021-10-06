Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursett to Present Concert Performance of Original Musical MIMOSA

Musical theatre writing duo Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti will bring a free, abridged concert performance of their original musical Mimosa to the Roosevelt Island Branch of New York Public Library on Saturday, October 23rd at 1 pm.

Ursetti is among 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, launched in June 2021 by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The cast includes Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon, Broadway revival), Cori Jaskier (Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical), Ally Bonino (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), Jacob Fjeldheim (Anthem: Homunculus), and Ursetti, with musical accompaniment by Fjeldheim and Ursetti.

In this family-friendly story, Mimosa, a mimosa-pudica plant, becomes best friends with human teen Molly. Risking everything, Molly and Mimosa remind their imperiled communities that, by working together, plants and humans can once again regrow the garden. Mimosa is a musical inspired by the understanding that plants are sentient, intelligent, communicating Beings who are our companions, not commodities.

Registration is recommended, as space is limited. Walkups will be permitted as space allows. Register at https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2021/10/23/city-artist-corps-mimosa-musical-danny-ursetti

Photo credit: Laura Barati