Hugh Dancy, David Cross, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch & More Perform The 24 Hour Plays' First-Ever VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Last night, The 24 Hour Plays released its inaugural series of Viral Monologues on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 20 of the theatre world's top writers were paired with 20 game actors and wrote unique pieces just for them. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.

Viewers were treated to performances from David Cross, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch, Bobby Moreno, Amy Hargreaves, Andre Royo, Joel Marsh Garland, Denis O'Hare, Timothy Douglas, Will Swenson Hugh Dancy, Russell G. Jones, Tavi Gevinson, Marin Ireland, Isabelle Fuhrman, Katherine McNamara, Ashlie Atkinson, Haskiri Velasquez, Patrick Wilson, and Dagmara Domińczyk. The original monologues were written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña, Howard Sherman, Jesse Eisenberg, Simon Rich, Sam Chanse, Kathleen Hale, Jenny Rachel Weiner, Lily Padilla, Harrison David Rivers, Ken Greller, Rachel Axler, Lily Houghton, Serena Berman, Charlie O'Leary, and Monique Moses.

On Monday night at 6 PM, these 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 9 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

Rachel Dratch kicked off the evening by sharing "A Story of Survival," as a vlogger hilariously recounting her intense stand off with an elderly woman over the store's last bottle of hand sanitizer - and a special craft project that might leave you wondering what the fight was really for. "A Story of Survival" was written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

The demon Escala, who looks suspiciously like Joel Marsh Garland, has always longed to be a human. We hear all that goes on inside his head as he gets his wish through the "Possession" of an unexpected, but familiar soul. "Possession" was written by Simon Rich.

Isabelle Fuhrman has a new roommate, and decides to use FaceTime while they socially distance to tell him "A Little About Me." She's struggling to stay positive in the midst of her world turning upside down, but gets a little unexpected help as she begins to fall apart. "A Little About Me" was written by Kathleen Hale.

David Cross, a proud sea captain, has been nominated by his famous friends for "The Bag O'Buns Challenge." While he knows he must accept, the rules never said anything against procrastinating - and as he stalls, we learn that David's motivations are not as they seem. "The Challenge" was written by Rachel Axler.

Marin Ireland seeks an escape from everyday life from an unexpected source, letting them know that "the woods are a good place to pick me up" to take her to a new world. "the woods are a good place to pick me up" was written by Lily Padilla.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, as Russell G. Jones observes of "sloppy" thieves in "I'm Just Saying." There are a million ways they could have avoided getting caught, and he just happens to know one or two. "I'm Just Saying" was written by Harrison David Rivers.

Secret Agent Amy Hargreaves really, really wants to join the Super-Secret Society of Secret Agents, but their villains are more dastardly and challenging than any she has ever faced. She confesses her fears to her assistant, Fred, as he attempts to film her video application. "Secret Agent Amy Hargreaves' Application for the Super-Secret Society of Secret Agents!!! (As Filmed By Amy's Assistant Agent Fred)" was written by Shara Feit.

Andre Royo mourns the loss of civility in society after a group of "LA Yoga Motherfuckers" take something crucial away from him, making him wonder why we can't just agree to disagree. "LA Yoga Motherfuckers" was written by Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Hugh Dancy contemplates the end of the world and the end of a romance in "we were dazzling once," determined to leave an account behind of who he and his love were together. "we were dazzling once" was written by Christopher Oscar Peña.

In "Live, Laugh, Life," Tavi Gevinson performs virtual reiki healing on her followers in hopes of quitting her job at The Body Shop to become a full time healer/blogger - but when something goes wrong, it becomes clear who may actually need the healing. "Live, Laugh, Life" was written by Jenny Rachel Weiner.

Richard Kind has "An Immodest Proposal" for Hollywood: he wants to play a Gentile, and he has created a video audition tape to prove that he is fully prepared for the challenge. "An Immodest Proposal" was written by Jesse Eisenberg.

On "Day 1" of quarantine, Bobby Moreno has very big plans for how he'll spend his time - from learning a new language to writing a novel - but his noble pursuits can't fully distract him from what he is missing. "Day 1" was written by Hilary Bettis.

After quitting her bartending job, Ashlie Atkinson has found a new passion teaching a "Cocktail Class" in her home for tourists. As she shares stories of her former life, one particular drink brings up a deeply intense memory for her. "Cocktail Class" was written by Hansol Jung.

In "The Kick," Denis O'Hare tells the story of how he cut his pinky while slicing onions. As we learn more about how the moment came to be, it becomes clear that the injury is more than merely physical. "The Kick" was written by Ken Greller.

When "The Dragon" appears in Kat McNamara's dreams and threatens to eat her, he manages to help her process her feelings about being abandoned by the one person available to rescue her. "The Dragon" was written by Lily Houghton.

In an intense time, where much seems uncertain, Dagmara Domińczyk reminds a very important person of the importance of maintaining "High Order Configurations" of energy - and vents about how frustratingly difficult it is for the world to do just that. "High Order Configurations" was written by Sam Chanse.

Haskiri Velasquez and her roommate have gotten to know each other very quickly in this time of social "Distance". After an unexpected twist, Haskiri nervously wonders how to handle the aftermath. "Distance" was written by Howard Sherman.

Will Swenson just returned from a vacation to Colorado with his family, but "The Trip" has come with an unexpected consequence, leaving him questioning everything. "The Trip" was written by Charlie O'Leary.

On the first day of school, Headmaster Timothy Douglas addresses the student body at "Hillthorpe Jesuit Preparatory Boys Academy." He is excited to lead them into another school year, but first, he'd like to address last year's student-teacher evaluations - particularly the new, special "headmaster edition." "Welcome to Hillthorpe Jesuit Preparatory Boys Academy" was written by Serena Berman.

As "Simon: The Real Estate Guy," Patrick Wilson closed out the evening by showing off a gorgeous house, free of traditional rodents, for sale - with one very unique feature in particular that he can't wait to tell you all about. "Simon: The Real Estate Guy" was written by Monique Moses.

"We're The 24 Hour Plays and we go to work," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "We've always made work about the most difficult moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election. After my friend Howard Sherman called me with a perfect idea, we figured out how to do just that now without physically getting people together," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "It's a privilege to work with these incredible talents to capture this moment and help give our friends around the world something that only the arts can provide."

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

