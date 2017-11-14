Hottest Articles on BWW 11/7/2017 - 11/14/2017

5) BWW Interview: John Mauceri Conducting His Life Anywhere He Wants To Be

by Gil Kaan - November 09, 2017 Conductor extraordinaire John Mauceri, at 72 years young, has the memory of a straight-A college kid vividly recalling detailed facts of incidents long ago right off the top of his head. The go-to expert on all subjects Leonard Bernstein, John will be conducting BERNSTEIN ON STAGE at the Valley Performing Arts Center (The Soraya) November 17, 2017. John most graciously chatted on the phone with me for an hour from his New York home after just returning from Mexico. (more...)