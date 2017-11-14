Hottest Articles on BWW 11/7/2017 - 11/14/2017
|
1)
Did You Spend Your High School Years in Musicals? You Could Be in Kristen Bell's Next Show
by BWW News Desk - November 12, 2017
Executive producer Kristen Bell has just announced that she is on the lookout for the cast of her next show...and it could be you! (more...)
|
2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 11/10 - BIG FISH, SISTER ACT, HAND TO GOD and More!
by BWW Special - November 10, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature BIG FISH, SISTER ACT, HAND TO GOD and more! (more...)
|
3)
Breaking: Scissor Sisters and Pentatonix Members Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado Will Join KINKY BOOTS on Broadway
by Alan Henry - November 09, 2017
EW reports that Jake Shears, the lead singer of Scissor Sisters, and Kirstin Maldonado, Grammy-award winner for her work in the a capella group Pentatonix, will join the cast of Kinky Boots next year! (more...)
|
4)
Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Return to HAMILTON in 2019 for Run in Puerto Rico!
by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2017
Today, award-winning actor, composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, and producer Jeffrey Seller announced onstage at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico, that Broadway's HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL will play Puerto Rico, starring Miranda himself in the title role. (more...)
|
5)
BWW Interview: John Mauceri Conducting His Life Anywhere He Wants To Be
by Gil Kaan - November 09, 2017
Conductor extraordinaire John Mauceri, at 72 years young, has the memory of a straight-A college kid vividly recalling detailed facts of incidents long ago right off the top of his head. The go-to expert on all subjects Leonard Bernstein, John will be conducting BERNSTEIN ON STAGE at the Valley Performing Arts Center (The Soraya) November 17, 2017. John most graciously chatted on the phone with me for an hour from his New York home after just returning from Mexico. (more...)
|
6)
See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!
by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2017
See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote! (more...)
|
7)
Cathy Rigby, Pamela Myers, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kim Crosby and Samantha Hill to Star in KRIS KRINGLE at The Town Hall
by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2017
An all-star Broadway cast has been announced for Kris Kringle The Musical, starring Tony Award nominees Cathy Rigby (Peter Pan, Seussical) and Pamela Myers (Company, Into the Woods), which will be presented on November 24, 2017 at The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., in New York City at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm. (more...)
|
8)
Breaking: Tony Awards Reveal First 2018 Decisions; 1984 Ineligible, Decisions on PRINCE OF BROADWAY & More
by BWW News Desk - November 09, 2017
The productions discussed were 1984, Marvin's Room, The Terms of My Surrender, Prince of Broadway, and Time and the Conways. (more...)
|
9)
Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Character Portraits
by BWW News Desk - November 10, 2017
FOX has shared all-new character portraits from their upcoming live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, airing Sunday, Dec. 17 on FOX. Check them out below! (more...)
|
10)
VIDEO: This Streisand Clip Inspired Jonathan Groff's King George in HAMILTON
by Alan Henry - November 08, 2017
On last night's Late Night, guest Jonathan Groff shared how Barbra Streisand inspired his portrayal of King George III in HAMILTON. (more...)
|
11)
JEOPARDY Tournament of Champions Features Broadway 2017 Category - How'd You Do?
by TV News Desk - November 09, 2017
Last night's episode of the JEOPARDY 2017 Tournament of Champions featured a category titled 'Broadway 2017' in the Double Jeopardy round. Check out the 'answers' below and see how well you would have done! (more...)
|
12)
Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh-In on THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway!
by Review Roundups - November 09, 2017
The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT opens tonight, November 9, 2017, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). (more...)
|
13)
Garrett Phillips, Nigel Casey and David Hayes to Star in West End's 'THE RAT PACK' This Winter
by BWW News Desk - November 09, 2017
Final casting is announced today for the West End production of the Olivier Award-nominated The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas, which returns to the Theatre Royal, Haymarket - home to its first West End run in 2003 - for a strictly limited season from Wednesday 13 December - Saturday 3 February. (more...)
|
14)
Industry Editor Exclusive: Paper Mill Playhouse - Broadway's Closest Out-of-Town Tryout Home
by Cara Joy David, Industry Editor - November 08, 2017
About ten-and-a-half years ago, Paper Mill Playhouse was in such financial trouble it was on the verge of closing. This season the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony-winning theater is hosting two world premiere musicals and two east coast premieres. How did the turnaround happen? (more...)
|
15)
Breaking: KING KONG Will Officially Swing to the Broadway Theatre Next Fall
by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2017
Producers Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman have just announced that King Kong, will open at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) on November 8, 2018. Preview performances will begin Friday, October 5, 2018. (more...)
|
16)
Director/Actor Frank Corsaro Passes Away Age 92
by BWW News Desk - November 11, 2017
Director and actor Frank Corsaro has just been reported dead. He was 92. Corsaro was best known as the director of the 1961 production of The Night of the Iguana starring Bette Davis. (more...)
|
17)
Photo Flash: First Look at BIG FISH Starring Kelsey Grammer at the Other Palace
by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2017
Kelsey Grammer stars in BIG FISH THE MUSICAL as Edward Bloom, alongside Clare Burt and more. Based on the novel BIG FISH by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Pictures film screenplay by John August, this new production will be the London premiere of the musical and also marks Kelsey's first time on the London stage. (more...)
|
18)
Dramatists Guild of America and DLDF Object to Brandeis University's Cancellation of Lenny Bruce Play
by BWW News Desk - November 08, 2017
The Dramatists Guild of America and The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund have condemned Brandeis University's recent decision to cancel a production of Michael Weller's Buyer Beware, a play about controversial comedian Lenny Bruce. Scroll down to read their full statement. (more...)
|
19)
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Explains How Barbra Streisand Inspired His King George Portrayal
by TV News Desk - November 08, 2017
On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Jonathan Groff shares what drew him to his new Netflix series MINDHUNTER and explained and how Barbra Streisand inspired his portrayal of King George III in HAMILTON. (more...)
|
20)
Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Bows This Week; Lottery Policy Announced!
by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2017
Once On This Island begins preview performances this Thursday, November 9th with an official opening on Sunday, December 3rd at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC). Beginning Thursday, November 9, a limited number of $39.50 same-day tickets will be made available prior to each performance of Once On This Island. (more...)