Great Opportunities in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 1/17

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager - International Tour

COMPANY MANAGER - INTERNATIONAL TOUR Michael Cassel Group is seeking to recruit an experienced Company Manager to lead the international tour of the world's #1 musical, Disney's The Lion King. • Flexible commencement date • Tour currently in South Korea and will continue to Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and beyond. • Benefits include return flights home between each engagement, health and travel insurance, as well as per diems plus accommodation To be successful in this challenging and... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

POSITION SUMMARY: The Artistic Director is responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic and community building vision and focus of Near West Theatre's mission. In collaboration with the Managing Director, the Artistic Director will also participate in major decisions about the ongoing development and delivery of the organization's mission, values and activities, with input from NWT staff, stakeholders, and the community. NWT's Artistic Director must be a compassionat... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Lighting Project Manager

Focus Lighting, a fast-paced, innovative, and award-winning architectural lighting design firm based in New York City, has an immediate opening for a full-time Project Manager. This is an extraordinary opportunity for a candidate that is intelligent, energetic, and who is eager to contribute to the creation of unique, world-class architectural projects (see some of our work at www.focuslighting.com). Seeking ONLY candidates with a background in architectural lighting or theatrical lighting ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Insights Analyst

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is seeking a Senior Insights Analyst to analyze ticket sales, conduct market research and manipulate data from multiple sources to be usable by internal systems. The ideal candidate for this role will have a proven track record of converting data into clear actions that drive results. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: - Provide leadership on all aspects of sales and digital media insigh... (more)

: MUSICAL THEATER TODAY now accepting submissions!

Musical Theater Today is now accepting SUBMISSIONS of essays and editorials for our upcoming issue! We want to hear your point of view about musical theater today. How do you interpret the current state of musical theater? Are you optimistic for the future of the form, or not? Has there been something in the past year that has caught your eye and that you feel deserves more attention? Please let us know in the form of a piece of writing that is 250 - 5,000 words in length! All submissions... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

POSITION SUMMARY In this leadership role, you will serve as Executive Director of Lyric Theatre Company (Lyric), responsible for engaging our community, membership, donors, and volunteers in promoting and delivering a community theater experience to 14,000+ attendees a year, while ensuring financial stability and security. Reporting to the Lyric Board of Directors, you will direct and oversee all functions of this non-profit. RESPONSIBILITIES • Oversee all day-to-day operational and financ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager, Email Marketing and Analytics

POSITION Manager, Email Marketing and Analytics DEPARTMENT Marketing OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world's leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus, which is home to 11 separate resident organizations. LCPA presents over 350 performances annually throughout our different performance series includ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Temporary Special Events Gala Assistant

The Temporary Special Events Gala Assistant will assist the department with the daily tasks associated with The Public Theater's Annual Gala and report to the Director, Special Events. This is a full time position, approximately 40 hours per week, with some nights and weekends required, as well as some heavy lifting. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Manage all donation tracking, ticket sales, and solicitation activity in Tessitura for the Gala and other benefit... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Ballet Hispánico - Lighting Supervisor & Assistant Stage Manager

The Lighting Supervisor & Assistant Stage Manager (LS & ASM) is a part-time nonexempt employee of Ballet Hispánico reporting to and assisting the Director of Production. The LS & ASM provides oversight and assistance for all Ballet Hispánico electrics and lighting production activities and support the production goals of Ballet Hispánico including stagecraft, properties, scenery, and dancer management. The LS & ASM will execute lighting plots and will be a part of the advance, load-in (calling ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager, Special Events

The Public Theater is seeking a Manager of Special Events who will report to the Director, Special Events and be the lead in logistic planning for many Public Theater events in a fast-paced development office. Responsibilities: • Coordinate with Public Theater Front of House and Operations staff to manage event production needs (logistics, deliveries, storage/inventory, audio/visual, DJ, security, lighting, and any other vendors as needed) for 200 plus events a year, including Shakespear... (more)

Internships: Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program - Summer 2019

Theatre Aspen is now inviting applicants to apply for the 2019 Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program (TAAP). Located in the beautiful Rocky Mountains, Theatre Aspen sits in the Rio Grande Park in downtown Aspen, Colorado, and is the region's only professional theatre company. The 2019 Summer Season will consist of 2 Musicals and 1 Play as well as summertime cabarets and educational productions. For nearly a decade, the Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program (TAAP) for aspiring theatre professionals has... (more)

Temp Jobs: Site Manager

THEATRE ASPEN is seeking a Site Manager for the 2019 summer season. The Site Manager is responsible for coordinating all site related operations and logistics pertaining to the build, maintenance, and break down of Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre located in the John Denver Sanctuary of the Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado. The Site Manager will work collaboratively with the Production Manager, scheduling, planning, and execution of all activities in the Hurst Theatre. This includes site buil... (more)

Temp Jobs: Company Manager

Theatre Aspen is seeking a COMPANY MANAGER for the 2019 summer season. Theatre Aspen's Company Manager is a seasonal position reporting to the General Management team and is responsible for providing the essential support required to maintain an efficient theatrical producing company. This position is an important link for all departments and carries with it a substantial need for understanding of, and adherence to, organizational hierarchy and appropriate communication pathways. The Company ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Guild Hall of East Hampton Director of Development Reports to: Executive Director Status: Exempt Location: East Hampton, New York About Guild Hall of East Hampton Guild Hall, one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater, and education space under one roof, was established in 1931 as a gathering place for community where an appreciation for the arts would serve to encourage greater civic participation. For nearly nine decades, Guild Hall has emb... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Patti Kenner Fellowship in Arts Education

Patti Kenner Fellowship in Arts Education Call for Applications Reports to: Executive Director Department: Education Status: Non-exempt About Guild Hall of East Hampton Guild Hall, one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater, and education space under one roof, was established in 1931 as a gathering place for community where an appreciation for the arts would serve to encourage greater civic participation. For nearly nine decades, Guild Hall h... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Audience Services Manager

The Audience Services Manager oversees all daily operations and activities of The Public Theater Box Offices and Call Center with the objective of optimizing ticket sales for all events and performances while delivering a customer service experience focused on kindness and accessibility for all. The Manager executes a variety of administrative duties related to ticket sales and fulfillment, membership and partner acquisition and renewal, special events, accounting, reporting, list generation ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: School of Dance Administrative Associate

Position Description Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, is seeking an Administrative Associate for its School of Dance (SoD). The SoD Administrative Associate is a full-time employee of Ballet Hispánico who will report to the Administrative Manager, and work closely with the administrative team to execute the School's day-to-day functions while providing high-caliber customer experience for its students and families. Duties and Responsibilities: - Provide admin... (more)

: Business Manager

Theatre Aspen's Business Manager is a full-time position reporting to the General Manager and is responsible for providing the essential support required to maintain organized and accurate financial and business practices. This position is an important link for all departments and carries with it a substantial need for understanding of, and adherence to, organizational hierarchy, appropriate communication pathways and confidentiality. The Business Manager has specific responsibilities regarding... (more)

: Madison Square Tour Guide

Specific Functions/Activities Summary Tour Guides are responsible for conducting a 75-minute behind-the-scenes walking tour of Madison Square Garden. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to speak in a clear, informative and entertaining manner for several hours a day. This position is also responsible for general order and safety of the visitors along the predetermined route. Using good judgment and the ability to think on your feet in addressing all issues of security and safety is ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Director for Musical Theatre Production (Overseas

We are looking for a Director for our 14th anniversary Musical Theatre Production in Hong Kong in Aug 2019, Cast age range is between 5 - 17, directing experience with children/teen would be an advantage. It would be a 3-week rehearsal with performances in end of August. Director who could also handle the vocal and/or dance choreography would be prioritised. Interested candidates please send your CV, headshot and expected package to info@harmonytree.com.hk. Video interview will be arranged f... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Artist

Florida Studio Theatre, a 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL operating under the LORT D, AEA Experimental, AGVA, SDC and USA contracts is seeking an Associate Artist with at least 10 years of professional regional theatre experience directing both musicals and plays. This position will oversee the Casting and Hiring Coordinator, and oversee New Play Development, distinct from New Musical Development. Significant dramaturgical experience is necessary to work with a wide variety of writers, incl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Casting and Hiring Coordinator

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Casting and Hiring Coordinator. The Casting and Hiring Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the casting, contracting, and hiring of all artists, creative team and administrative staff for nineteen productions per season plus selected workshop productions and readings. The individual works closely with the Producing Artistic Director on all shows, the New York Casting Director for selected Main... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Assistant

MARKETING ASSISTANT - Florida Studio Theatre (FST) seeks a Marketing Assistant to join its fast-paced marketing team. Reports to the Director of Marketing. Key responsibilities include: Building and executing annual social media calendar, coming up with innovative, highly-engaging content, and gauging impact Content creation: Responsible for creating promotional videos for social media, Google campaigns, and TV commercials. Proficiency and proven experience in Premiere Pro and After Ef... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Street Team Job Opportunity

Looking for some extra work? Begin ASAP Flexible Hours Flexible Days We are building a small street team for Frigid NY (Kraine Theater). The prime candidates will be outgoing and passionate about theater and supporting the arts. Role/Responsibilities: • Distribute fliers and post cards representing upcoming shows Targeting select locations. • Familiarize yourself with both theaters Kraine theater and Under St Marks theater and the roles they play in the community • Familiarize your... (more)

