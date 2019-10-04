Face To Face Films Presents THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR

"The Girl with the Red Hair" tells the story of Hayley Jones, a young woman admitted into a psychiatric facility who slowly begins to lose her grip on reality, as she struggles to find her own sanity.

Coming off a sold out one-night performance in July, "The Girl with the Red Hair" returns starting December 5th for a two-week run at The Alchemical, 104 W 14th St, New York, NY.

This riveting production is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, owner of Face to Face Films, an independent film & theater production company. Mr. Laura has worked heavily in film & theater for several years.

The play features a predominately female cast dealing with issues rarely spoken about, yet ones that many people face on an everyday basis such as mental illness, loneliness, abuse, institutionalization and sexuality in all forms.

The outstanding cast features Casey Hartnett returning in the lead role as Hayley Jones. She is joined by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Auberth Bercy, Priya Bond, Vivien Cardone, Dixie Carroll, Alex Commito, Candy Dato, Margie Foley, Alexandra Rooney and Samantha Yestrebsky.

The creative team includes Anthony M. Laura (Playwright/Director), Sofia Licata (Stage Manager), Rachel Epstein (Set Designer), Philip Lauto (Composer), Leona Ross (Makeup) and Robert Massimi/Gimme Shelter Productions (Publicity).

Performances are:

Thursday December 5, 2019: 7:00 PM

Friday December 6. 2019 7:00 PM

Sat December 7. 2019 1:00 PM

Sat December 7, 2019 7:00 PM

Sun December 8, 2019 3:00 PM

Friday December 13, 2019 7:00 PM

Sat December 14, 2019 1:00 PM

Sat December 14, 2019 7:00 PM

Sun December 15, 2019 3:00 PM

Tickets for "The Girl with the Red Hair" are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4373080 or https://www.facetofacefilms.net/thegirlwiththeredhair





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You